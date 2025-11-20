Suspect arrested in connection to Kalamazoo shooting after fleeing the state

A suspect in connection to a September shooting at Two Fellas Grill near Western Michigan University has been arrested.

19-year-old Naledge Quincy Lovon Williams Chamberlain was taken into custody in St. Paul, Minn. Nov. 19th.

He was apprehended on a 25-count felony warrant. KPDS says he’s “wanted in connection” with the shooting, which injured five people.

In a statement, KDPS said it worked with the Michigan State Police, who determined Chamberlain had fled the state.

The MSP worked with the St. Paul Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, which carried out the warrant with assistance from the departments SWAT team.

KDPS Chief David Boysen said the arrest highlights partnership commitment across state lines.

“This is another example of when you choose to pick up a gun and be a shooter in our community, we will use every tool available,” Boysen said in a statement. “We will leverage every partnership and resource to make sure you are held responsible.”

Chamberlain will remain in Minnesota pending extradition to Michigan.

KDPS encourages anyone with information on the case to contact Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139 or the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100.