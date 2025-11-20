© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspect arrested in connection to Kalamazoo shooting after fleeing the state

WMUK | By Annabella Tetner
Published November 20, 2025 at 6:23 PM EST
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/AP
/
AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A 19-year-old was arrested in Minnesota Nov. 19th in connection to a shooting near Western Michigan University.

A suspect in connection to a September shooting at Two Fellas Grill near Western Michigan University has been arrested.

19-year-old Naledge Quincy Lovon Williams Chamberlain was taken into custody in St. Paul, Minn. Nov. 19th.

He was apprehended on a 25-count felony warrant. KPDS says he’s “wanted in connection” with the shooting, which injured five people.

In a statement, KDPS said it worked with the Michigan State Police, who determined Chamberlain had fled the state.

The MSP worked with the St. Paul Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, which carried out the warrant with assistance from the departments SWAT team.

KDPS Chief David Boysen said the arrest highlights partnership commitment across state lines.

“This is another example of when you choose to pick up a gun and be a shooter in our community, we will use every tool available,” Boysen said in a statement. “We will leverage every partnership and resource to make sure you are held responsible.”

Chamberlain will remain in Minnesota pending extradition to Michigan.

KDPS encourages anyone with information on the case to contact Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139 or the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100.
WMUK News
Annabella Tetner
Annabella is an intern at WMUK. She is in her final year at Western Michigan University studying Digital Media and Journalism with minors in German and legal studies. During her free time, Annabella enjoys going to Lake Michigan to be by the water, spending time with family and friends and trying new restaurants in and around Kalamazoo.
See stories by Annabella Tetner