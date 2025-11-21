$1.2 million DOE grant will help pay for 20 master's degrees at WMU

© 2025 WMUK
November 21, 2025
A woman in a red blouse sits in a desk chair, smiling towards the camera. A computer monitor behind her displays an advertisement for Project SHINE, with a young girl in a pink dress seen smiling in the ad.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
WMU Associate Professor of Special Education Emily Curiel is a co-lead of Project SHINE.

Western Michigan University said the grant will help fund scholars in behavioral analysis and early childhood special and general education.

Western Michigan University is launching a new program in early childhood special education, with the help of a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant will fund 10 students as they earn master’s degrees in behavioral analysis and another 10 as they study early childhood general and special education.

The program is part of Project SHINE, a collaboration between WMU's College of Education and Human Development and College of Arts and Sciences.

Associate Professor Emily Curiel co-leads the project.

She said the graduates from the program will help young children with communicative and behavioral disabilities like autism.

“We're trying to improve their lives, improve the skills that these young children have so that they can, you know, learn to communicate, engage in adaptive skills, play, show preferences, things like that.”

Curiel said Western is set to receive the grant over the next five years, with the first cohort of 10 students set start this summer.

WMU did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether President Donald Trump’s plan to close the Department of Education will affect the grant.

Michael reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.

Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK's staff in 2023. He covers the "rural meets metro" beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds