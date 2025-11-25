Kalamazoo to help the holidays shine bright with annual tree lighting ceremony

The City of Kalamazoo will help the holiday spirit shine downtown during its annual tree lighting ceremony Nov. 28.

The event will run from 5-7 p.m. with tree-lighting around 6 p.m.

Planned festivities include music and dance performances, a children’s craft tent provided by Kalamazoo Valley Museum, areas for pictures and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

R&B singer Courtney Moore will open the event. Sophia MacIntosh will follow at 5:15 p.m. with Pinter Whitnick at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Anderson and the City Commissioners will read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and countdown to the lighting of the park.

After the ceremony, there will be performances by Gemini Moon at 6:10 p.m. and the Trinity Prep Center dance team at 6:30 p.m.

Sehvilla Mann / WMUK Bronson Park decorated for the holiday season in 2020.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from vendors during the ceremony. There will also be complimentary hot chocolate.

South Street will close by 1 p.m. on the day of the event. It’s expected to open back up at 7 p.m.

If you need a ride around downtown, the Holly Jolly Trolley will offer free rides from 5-9 p.m. It will continue to run on the weekends until Dec. 24.

The trolley will have special hours Dec. 22, 23, 24 and 31. For more detailed information on the trolley, visit the city’s website.