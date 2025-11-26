© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University
Weather warnings and advisories blanket West Michigan heading into the Thanksgiving holiday

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published November 26, 2025 at 2:20 PM EST
An image from the National Weather Service showing winter storm warnings (in pink), winter weather advisories (blue), high wind warnings (goldenrod), wind advisories (tan) and a storm warning for Lake Michigan (purple) on Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Courtesy image
/
National Weather Service Grand Rapids office
An image from the National Weather Service showing winter storm warnings (in pink), winter weather advisories (blue), high wind warnings (goldenrod), wind advisories (tan) and a storm warning for Lake Michigan (purple) on Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Van Buren Counties were among those under a winter storm warning on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says people should be aware of rapidly-changing conditions, as winter weather rolls through West Michigan during a busy holiday travel time.

On Wednesday afternoon, Calhoun, Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties were under winter storm warnings. A combination of heavy snow and wind gusts as high as 55 miles an hour in those counties could lead to sudden whiteouts, the agency said in a bulletin.

The agency forecast snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches in those counties.

"Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Visibility and road conditions may change rapidly over short distances in lake effect snow," the agency said.

Cass, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties are among those under a winter weather advisory, which is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

"Be prepared for rapid changes in weather, visibility, and road conditions" in those areas, the NWS advised.
WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
