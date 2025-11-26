Weather warnings and advisories blanket West Michigan heading into the Thanksgiving holiday
Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Van Buren Counties were among those under a winter storm warning on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service says people should be aware of rapidly-changing conditions, as winter weather rolls through West Michigan during a busy holiday travel time.
On Wednesday afternoon, Calhoun, Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties were under winter storm warnings. A combination of heavy snow and wind gusts as high as 55 miles an hour in those counties could lead to sudden whiteouts, the agency said in a bulletin.
The agency forecast snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches in those counties.
"Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Visibility and road conditions may change rapidly over short distances in lake effect snow," the agency said.
Cass, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties are among those under a winter weather advisory, which is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.
"Be prepared for rapid changes in weather, visibility, and road conditions" in those areas, the NWS advised.