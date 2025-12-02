The city expects a crowd when it holds a hearing on rezoning land near Kalamazoo's Asylum Lake

Attendees packed Kalamazoo City Hall last month for what would be a 5-hour meeting of the planning board, with much of this time taken up by public comments from those opposing rezoning the plot of land near Asylum Lake over environmental concerns.

This led some commissioners on Monday to ask whether an alternative venue would be needed for an upcoming public hearing on the issue and whether it should still be held on the proposed date of January 26.

While a decision on these issues was not made during the meeting, the commission did approve the first reading of the potential ordinance change. That means they can move ahead with considering and voting on the proposal.

Grand Rapids Developer David Rapp is behind the request, which would see the land rezoned from residential to commercial. Rapp has not disclosed what he plans to develop on the land if it is rezoned.

Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson said the commission would take up the issue of scheduling a public hearing again on December 15.

Michael reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.