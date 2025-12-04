Kalamazoo gets high marks on accessibility from disability-focused travel agency

Over 130 locations in Kalamazoo County have been verified as accessible for those with physical disabilities.

That’s the third-highest number of verified locations of any community in the United States, according to disability-focused travel agency Wheel the World.

A panel of non-profits and businesses made the announcement at the Airway Fun Center in Portage on Thursday.

Airway was one of many local businesses to be verified by an accessibility survey.

General Manager Tyler Houser said he learned how accessibility could be improved during the verification process.

“Accessibility is more than physical space. Staff training and communication is just as important. So, moving forward since the completion of the mapping, the staff training and communication aspect has been on the forefront for Airway Fun Center.”

Kelly Linton is with Disability Network Southwest Michigan, which helped with the local survey.

She said accessibility information gathered from verified locations will be added to Wheel the World’s website.

“You don't have to get in the car and be fearful of, ‘I'm driving to Kalamazoo and I'm going to worry the whole time — is, you know, will this, can I even get into this place? Where can I park?’ Because you're going to have all that information beforehand.”

Linton added that businesses will also benefit, with customers with disabilities more willing to visit verified locations.

"People with disabilities, like other people, they have money and often times they're limited in their ability to spend that money because of lack of accessibility."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.