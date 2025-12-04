© 2025 WMUK
Kalamazoo gets high marks on accessibility from disability-focused travel agency

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published December 4, 2025 at 5:15 PM EST
A woman in a black long sleeve shirt sits at a table with a black cloth cover, she can be seen speaking to a crowd out of sight. To the left of the image, a woman in a black shirt and green suit jacket sits next to her. To the right of the image, a man in a light green button up and gray suit jacket sits on the other side of the speaker.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
From left to right, Discover Kalamazoo President and CEO Jane Ghosh, Kelly Linton with Disability Network Southwest Michigan, and Air Zoo Director of Experience Michael Martin

Kalamazoo County has one of the highest number of verified accessible destinations for those with physical disabilities in the United States, according to Wheel the World.

Over 130 locations in Kalamazoo County have been verified as accessible for those with physical disabilities.

That’s the third-highest number of verified locations of any community in the United States, according to disability-focused travel agency Wheel the World.

A panel of non-profits and businesses made the announcement at the Airway Fun Center in Portage on Thursday.

Airway was one of many local businesses to be verified by an accessibility survey.

General Manager Tyler Houser said he learned how accessibility could be improved during the verification process.

“Accessibility is more than physical space. Staff training and communication is just as important. So, moving forward since the completion of the mapping, the staff training and communication aspect has been on the forefront for Airway Fun Center.”

Kelly Linton is with Disability Network Southwest Michigan, which helped with the local survey.

She said accessibility information gathered from verified locations will be added to Wheel the World’s website.

“You don't have to get in the car and be fearful of, ‘I'm driving to Kalamazoo and I'm going to worry the whole time — is, you know, will this, can I even get into this place? Where can I park?’ Because you're going to have all that information beforehand.”

Linton added that businesses will also benefit, with customers with disabilities more willing to visit verified locations.

"People with disabilities, like other people, they have money and often times they're limited in their ability to spend that money because of lack of accessibility."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK's staff in 2023. He covers the "rural meets metro" beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
