Story Beat: More than a camp

Many of us, when we hear the word CAMP, think of a summer stay for kids. Pretty Lake Camp in Mattawan, Michigan, however, is so much more than a camp for kids. New chief executive officer, Amanda Stewart, has arrived to ensure that Pretty Lake Camp endures another one hundred years. It is a place of inclusion, not only for children, but for adults. Stewart plans to build on that.

A conversation with Amanda Stewart Listen • 14:08

“I would like to think that I bring equal parts heart and backbone,” says Stewart. “I have a deep sense of stewardship for people, for land, and the legacy of Pretty Lake Camp.”

Dare’l McMillian Kayaking at Pretty Lake Camp

Stewart began her position as CEO in April 2025.

Per the Board of Directors at Pretty Lake Camp, Stewart “served as managing director at Callisto, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual assault. During her tenure, Stewart executed a nationwide launch, expanding the organization’s service area to all students, faculty, and staff at over 4,500 colleges and universities in the United States.

Prior to her work at Callisto, Stewart “held senior roles at Catholic Charities USA, the nation’s largest provider of social services. She led key initiatives to support program development and organizational growth. Her expertise in strategic planning, financial management, and team leadership have consistently driven impactful results across her career.”

“My job isn’t to be the star of the show,” Stewart says. “It’s to be the stage manager. I am interested in this incredible, sacred place that has lasted more than 109 consecutive summers … and that’s because people believed in it.”

Pretty Lake Camp offers a cost-free summer camp for children, an adventure center with challenges for team building, educational programs for elementary through high school students and staff, and a farm. Adults are invited to enjoy a retreat on the grounds at any time during the year.

“We are both philanthropically funded, and funding also comes through groups coming out and renting the retreat center and paying for Adventure Center programming. It’s a combination of generous supporters, grant funding, corporations, foundations, and individuals,” Stewart says.

To learn more about Pretty Lake Camp and its many opportunities, visit their website.

