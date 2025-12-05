Huizenga calls on Trump to reverse termination of deportation protections for Burmese nationals

Republican U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga is criticizing the Trump administration’s termination of Temporary Protected Status for people from Burma.

The status lets refugees from the country also known as Myanmar live in the US due to dangerous conditions at home.

The termination was made by the Department of Homeland Security, citing improved conditions in the country.

Huizenga criticized the termination of TPS for Burma in the most recent edition of his newsletter, the Huizenga Huddle, which was sent out on Friday.

In the newsletter, the 4th District Congressman described the move as “misguided” and called for it to be reversed.

Huizenga decried the conditions in Burma in a joint statement with Democratic U.S. Congressman Betty McCollum of Minnesota.

"The situation in Burma is not safe - our own State Department cited a deteriorating situation intensified by junta-led air strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure in their latest Human Rights Report in August," the statement read.

"Burma is in no condition to receive those who've fled the violence."

The statement added that the Trump administration should continue to sanction the military leaders that rule the Southeast Asian country.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.