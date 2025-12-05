Michigan health officials urge residents to get their flu shot amid low vaccination rates

Only 1 in 5 Michigan residents have had this year’s flu shot. That’s according to recent data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

This led MDHHS this week to urge people to get vaccinated. In a statement, the department called vaccines the most important tool to prevent serious illness from the flu.

Counties in Southwest Michigan show varying rates of vaccination. A quarter of Kalamazoo County residents have gotten a flu vaccine as opposed to just 9% in Cass County.

The department also notes that just 7 percent of Michigan residents have had the latest COVID-19 shot, with Kalamazoo County being the only county in Southwest Michigan with a Covid vaccination rate above 10%.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.