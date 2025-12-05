© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan health officials urge residents to get their flu shot amid low vaccination rates

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published December 5, 2025 at 4:19 PM EST
A sign for flu shots is displayed on a lawn of bright green, low cut grass. Three cars can be seen parked in a lot just behind the sign.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
A sign for flu shots is displayed outside a Walgreens in Wheeling, Illinois on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

State health department data released late last month shows only 1 in 5 residents have gotten a flu shot.

Only 1 in 5 Michigan residents have had this year’s flu shot. That’s according to recent data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

This led MDHHS this week to urge people to get vaccinated. In a statement, the department called vaccines the most important tool to prevent serious illness from the flu.

Counties in Southwest Michigan show varying rates of vaccination. A quarter of Kalamazoo County residents have gotten a flu vaccine as opposed to just 9% in Cass County.

The department also notes that just 7 percent of Michigan residents have had the latest COVID-19 shot, with Kalamazoo County being the only county in Southwest Michigan with a Covid vaccination rate above 10%.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds