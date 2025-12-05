© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter farmers' market inaugurates Cooney Cultivation Center this Saturday

WMUK | By Elliot Russell
Published December 5, 2025 at 11:35 AM EST
The front entrance to the Don Cooney Cultivation Center faces Bank Street. The wintertime home for the farmers' market is the newest addition to the market grounds.
Elliot Russell
/
WMUK
The front entrance to the Don Cooney Cultivation Center faces Bank Street. The wintertime home for the farmers' market is the newest addition to the market grounds.

The nine thousand square-foot hall is the new forever home for Kalamazoo's winter market.

This Saturday marks Kalamazoo’s first winter farmers’ market in the newly opened Don Cooney Cultivation Center, which the city parks department has been busy building this past year.

This time last year, the site by the summer market grounds was a barren field. Now it’s a nine thousand square-foot hall and event space.

Market bookkeeper Grace Hovda walked me through the lofty center. She said having a dedicated space will help vendors retain their summertime customers, particularly those who shop using food assistance benefits, which the winter market will be accepting for the first time.

“Most of the people we interact with on Saturdays are people coming up to swipe their card and receive tokens they can spend with the vendors," she said.

Hovda and volunteer McKenna Saunders listed the sorts of goods marketgoers will find Saturday: root vegetables, greens, apples, squash, baked goods, eggs, cheese and meat.

The center is named for longtime city commissioner Don Cooney, whose most recent term ended in November. Cooney did not run for reelection this year.
WMUK News
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
See stories by Elliot Russell