Some retired Borgess nurses are set to lose a benefit that helps them pay for health insurance

Hundreds of retired Kalamazoo nurses are set to lose a benefit that helps them pay for health insurance, according to the Michigan Nurses Association.

Linn Crutcher is one of these nurses. She said she worked at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo for nearly 40 years.

After Crutcher retired in 2014, she received a $154.17 monthly stipend for Medigap, which helps cover medical costs not covered by Medicare.

The Beacon Health System purchased Borgess in July. Crutcher said she was informed a few weeks ago that her stipend would stop at the end of the year.

“My thought is that when Beacon took over Ascension, they took over their responsibilities. They took over their assets and I would think took over their responsibilities they had to their employees,” she said.

In an email statement to WMUK sent Thursday afternoon, Beacon said it was Ascension's responsibility to pay the benefit.

"Former Ascension associates who previously received Medigap reimbursement benefits have been directed to contact Ascension, as Beacon Health System did not assume this plan as part of the Ascension Borgess acquisition," the statement said.

"Under the terms of the agreement executed at closing in July 2025, all obligations related to Medigap remained with Ascension," it continued.

"Beacon Health System has honored every commitment within the scope of the transaction."

WMUK has asked Ascension for comment.

Crutcher said without the stipend, she won’t be able to afford Medigap insurance.

“Healthcare costs are going up, the cost of lab work, office visits, all of that is going up. And so I just feel like I'm digging a hole here.”

Judy Harris also worked as a nurse at the hospital for 27 years. She said the loss of her benefits will force her to pay more out-of-pocket for her insurance.

“Is this the first thing they felt they could, you know, they could do to try to save money? I just, I'm disappointed. I feel not noticed, not respected and disregarded.”

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.