Kalamazoo water and sewer rates increase again

The Kalamazoo City Commission voted unanimously on Monday to approve increases to sewer and water rates.

Customers will see water rates go up by an average of 5%, with residential customers set to see a 6.5% increase, multifamily customers' rates increasing by 3%, and a 5% rate increase set for commercial customers.

Wastewater rates are also scheduled to rise, by 9% overall, with a typical city resident set to see their bill increase by $2.69 a month next year. A typical customer outside the city will see their bill increase by $2.02 per month.

Kalamazoo Public Services Director James Baker said the increases are needed to cover supply chain costs, system improvements and costs related to meeting future regulatory requirements.

He added that he expects to request a similar increase next year.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.