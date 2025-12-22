Microsoft plans a data center in Allegan County

Microsoft wants to build a data center next to US-131 in Dorr Township, about 20 miles from another proposed Microsoft data center in Gaines Township near Grand Rapids.

The county’s property map suggests the company purchased nearly 270 acres of land for the facility.

Some residents are strongly against the proposal, expressing concerns at meetings and on social media about how much water and electricity the center would use.

Township Supervisor Jeff Miling said officials are waiting on Microsoft to submit a development plan for the center, but he added the company hopes to start work on the project this spring.

According to Miling, it’s not clear yet exactly what sort of data processing Microsoft would do at the center.

