Microsoft plans a data center in Allegan County

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published December 22, 2025 at 4:15 PM EST
A Microsoft data center is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

If built, the center would only be about 20 miles from another proposed Microsoft data-processing facility. The company bought more than 200 acres of land near Dorr Township last year.

Microsoft wants to build a data center next to US-131 in Dorr Township, about 20 miles from another proposed Microsoft data center in Gaines Township near Grand Rapids.

The county’s property map suggests the company purchased nearly 270 acres of land for the facility.

Some residents are strongly against the proposal, expressing concerns at meetings and on social media about how much water and electricity the center would use.

Township Supervisor Jeff Miling said officials are waiting on Microsoft to submit a development plan for the center, but he added the company hopes to start work on the project this spring.

According to Miling, it’s not clear yet exactly what sort of data processing Microsoft would do at the center.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK's staff in 2023. He covers the "rural meets metro" beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
