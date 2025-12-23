Kalamazoo Township nail salon launches GoFundMe after car crashes through shop

The owner of an eyelash and nail salon on West Main street in Kalamazoo Township has started a GoFundMe after a car crashed into the building on Saturday.

According to the fundraiser, Escape Lash Brow & Nail is looking to raise $7,500 to help pay for repairs, cover rent and support employees as the business remains closed.

"Thankfully, no one was physically injured, but the emotional and financial damage has been overwhelming," the page read.

"Our equipment, furniture, supplies, and parts of the building were damaged, and we are currently unable to operate our business."

As of publication, the fundraiser has only raised about 7% of its total goal.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.