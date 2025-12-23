© 2025 WMUK
Kalamazoo Township nail salon launches GoFundMe after car crashes through shop

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published December 23, 2025 at 1:30 PM EST
The image depicts the destroyed interior of a nail salon. Shattered tables, glass chips, broken chairs, bottles of nail polish and other equipment liter the floor, swept to the sides for ease of access. The only light comes from the main window not seen in the image, lightly illuminating the interior. In the far back, the siding of a wall has been torn, exposing a severely bent structural beam.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
The interior of Escape Lash Brow & Nail after a car crashed into the business on Saturday.

The business is looking to raise $7,500 to help pay for repairs and other expected costs.

The owner of an eyelash and nail salon on West Main street in Kalamazoo Township has started a GoFundMe after a car crashed into the building on Saturday.

According to the fundraiser, Escape Lash Brow & Nail is looking to raise $7,500 to help pay for repairs, cover rent and support employees as the business remains closed.

"Thankfully, no one was physically injured, but the emotional and financial damage has been overwhelming," the page read.

"Our equipment, furniture, supplies, and parts of the building were damaged, and we are currently unable to operate our business."

As of publication, the fundraiser has only raised about 7% of its total goal.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
