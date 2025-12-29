Storms leave thousands without power

A variety of storms made their way through West Michigan Sunday and Monday.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect throughout the region.

Consumers Energy reported that the combination of strong winds, snow and ice left many without power. The utility says that 90,000 of its customers were affected by the outage.

Consumers Energy Outage Map.

Indiana and Michigan Power outages.

Midwest Energy Cooperative.

Rains on Sunday flooded roads and caused some street closures in Kalamazoo.

Find closings, cancellations and delays from News Channel 3.