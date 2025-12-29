© 2026 WMUK
Storms leave thousands without power

WMUK | By Gordon Evans,
Sehvilla Mann
Published December 29, 2025 at 10:10 AM EST
Consumers Energy's outage map shows where people are affected by service interuptions
Consumers Energy's outage map shows where people are affected by service interruptions.

A variety of storms made their way through West Michigan Sunday and Monday.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect throughout the region.

Consumers Energy reported that the combination of strong winds, snow and ice left many without power. The utility says that 90,000 of its customers were affected by the outage.

Consumers Energy Outage Map.

Indiana and Michigan Power outages.

Midwest Energy Cooperative.

Rains on Sunday flooded roads and caused some street closures in Kalamazoo.

Gordon Evans
Gordon Evans became WMUK's Content Director in 2019 after more than 20 years as an anchor, host and reporter. A 1990 graduate of Michigan State, he began work at WMUK in 1996.
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK's news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
