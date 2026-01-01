Story Beat: Healing the Earth

Among most faith communities, there is an aspect of caring for the Earth. While there may be different interpretations of what that care may entail, the connection seems to be an expectation that we are stewards of the Earth if not indeed healers. Molly Mechtenberg is the director of Hope for Creation, a network of people of faith and conscience taking climate action and working towards a more just and resilient future in Southwest Michigan.

A conversation with Molly Mechtenberg Listen • 19:54

“Hope for Creation is an interfaith climate action network,” Mechtenberg says. “We were founded in 2014, so we’ve actually been in existence for over 10 years… Earth care is a really common theme among all major religions. Care for the Earth, stewardship of the Earth, care for creation—the language might vary a little bit, but it’s a really common theme.”

Hope for Creation, Mechtenberg explains, offers a blend of spirituality, science, and a call to action. A monthly calendar of events offers a multitude of ways for members to get involved.

“We have a lot coming up in the new year,” she says. “Some of our events we host regularly. We do have some seasonal events, so we do have a kind of winter-spring event—it’s in March. It’s an afternoon of networking and workshops and building community with others in the community who are doing faith and climate action work.” Mechtenberg encourages people to sign up for the Hope for Creation newsletter, check the online calendar, or contact her at info@hopeforcreation.net for updates on events. Other events may include book discussions, workshops and lectures, contacting politicians, and participating in cleanup. Congregations may join in partnership with Hope for Creation.

Hope for Creation is the southwest Michigan chapter of the Detroit-based organization Michigan Interfaith Power and Light.

