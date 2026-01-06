Kalamazoo commissioners will consider a controversial rezoning proposal January 26

Asylum Lake rezoning hearing

The Kalamazoo City Commission will hold a public hearing on January 26th at city hall, where it will consider a controversial proposal to rezone land near Asylum Lake.

The hearing details were approved by commissioners on Monday, who previously considered moving it to another venue due to concerns it would see the same crowd as the city planning meeting on the rezoning issue last November.

But before the vote, City Planner Christina Anderson told commissioners city hall was the best option, even with a big turnout.

“Staff felt that we could handle those challenges by making a few changes, preventing people from standing in line. Everyone will have their opportunity to come up, making sure we have accessible spaces.”

Anderson added that staff would work on strategies to best handle the crowd, including a sign-in or ticket system to avoid the long line which stretched around the chamber during the city planning meeting.

2026 Budget

In addition to scheduling the hearing, commissioners also approved the city's 2026 budget, which totaled $344.4 million.

The budget is a roughly 11% decrease from 2025, which stood at $388.7 million.

According to the city, the reduction is largely due to a drinking water grant from the state that’s now covering some of its expenses.

Commissioner Chris Praedel applauded the budget, saying it would fund important programs like lead service line replacements.

“By the end of this next year, effectively 75% of every lead service line in the city of Kalamazoo will have been replaced, which is incredibly ambitious.”

New City Manager

But before all this, Malcolm Hankins was sworn in as Kalamazoo’s new city manager.

Former City Manager Jim Ritsema retired in November after 12 years on the job.

Hankins previously served as assistant city manager of Des Moines, Iowa.

No comments were given after his swearing-in, but commissioners congratulated Hankins during their comments at the end of the meeting.

Kalamazoo City Commissioner Alonzo Wilson said Hankins has a lot of experience that will benefit Kalamazoo.

“Had the chance to visit you in Des Moines and see up close the work you helped lead, especially around housing. And it was clear how much care and an intention went into those projects.”

