A KRESA instructors' union says the agency is seeking to postpone a labor complaint hearing

A judge is expected to decide Tuesday whether to postpone a hearing on labor complaints against the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency. That's according to the Kalamazoo Career Technical Education Association, a union for instructors at KRESA.

The agency serves school districts in the Kalamazoo area and provides career and technical training.

To date, the union has filed six unfair labor practice complaints against KRESA, which are set to be heard by the Michigan Employment Relations Commission Thursday.

But union president Brian Brusach said KRESA has asked to move the hearing to March, adding that the agency says it needs more time to prepare.

He said the union hopes to maintain the original hearing date, so the issues can sooner rather than later.

In an emailed statement for this story, KRESA Superintendent Dedrick Martin said the agency is committed to a “fair” process, but he did not comment on whether KRESA was seeking to postpone the hearing. He noted that a ULP hearing was originally scheduled for last month, but was postponed after KCTEA added more complaints.

The state agency in charge of the Employment Relations Commission did not respond to a request to confirm it will consider moving the hearing.

