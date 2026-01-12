© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A KRESA instructors' union says the agency is seeking to postpone a labor complaint hearing

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published January 12, 2026 at 6:26 PM EST
A large, shiny gray sign reads "Career Connect Campus" in black text. A large and long building looms behind the sign, with rows of glass windows and pale gray metal siding lining the outside of the facility.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency's Career Connect Campus in Kalamazoo.

Six unfair labor practice complaints against KRESA are set to be heard Thursday by the Michigan Employment Relations Commission. The union says the agency is asking for more time.

A judge is expected to decide Tuesday whether to postpone a hearing on labor complaints against the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency. That's according to the Kalamazoo Career Technical Education Association, a union for instructors at KRESA.

The agency serves school districts in the Kalamazoo area and provides career and technical training.

To date, the union has filed six unfair labor practice complaints against KRESA, which are set to be heard by the Michigan Employment Relations Commission Thursday.

But union president Brian Brusach said KRESA has asked to move the hearing to March, adding that the agency says it needs more time to prepare.

He said the union hopes to maintain the original hearing date, so the issues can sooner rather than later.

In an emailed statement for this story, KRESA Superintendent Dedrick Martin said the agency is committed to a “fair” process, but he did not comment on whether KRESA was seeking to postpone the hearing. He noted that a ULP hearing was originally scheduled for last month, but was postponed after KCTEA added more complaints.

The state agency in charge of the Employment Relations Commission did not respond to a request to confirm it will consider moving the hearing.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds