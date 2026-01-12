Planned Kalamazoo apartment complex gets $2 million from state housing authority

Last month, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority approved a $2 million grant to help build a new apartment complex near Bronson Methodist Hospital in downtown Kalamazoo.

Jamauri Bogan is the CEO of Bogan Developments, which is behind the project.

He said the mixed-income “B on Burdick” complex is being developed in partnership with Bronson Methodist Hospital, which is just across the street.

“85 units mixed-use with both really cool retail components to the project, and of course affordable and workforce housing. That also includes 20 units for their employees," he said.

Bogan added that the apartments will help address the housing shortage in Kalamazoo.

“It's a crisis for our local community. It's a crisis for our state. It's also a challenge, of course, for employers to attract talent when you don't have a place for them to live and don't have a place for them to live that fits the the income that they're bringing in. So this project addresses all those things.”

According to Bogan, the complex aims to house residents who make 60% of the area median income “and up," with the company hoping to begin construction on the project this summer.

