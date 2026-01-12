© 2026 WMUK
Planned Kalamazoo apartment complex gets $2 million from state housing authority

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published January 12, 2026 at 4:16 PM EST
A high angle shot looks down at several buildings alongside a road, with traffic lights seen at the bottom right of the image. Many of the buildings in the image are multi-story wooden structures that appear to be for residential use. But near the middle of the image, a short, longer building stands out with red and white stripes with a blue colored flat roof. The parking lot of the striped-structure is filled with cars, as is the road adjacent to it. Trees and leafless branches frame the bottom and sides of the image.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Multiple structures sit on the lots planned to be the home of the B on Burdick, which developers hope to start construction on this Summer.

The housing development planned for downtown Kalamazoo received the grant in December.

Last month, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority approved a $2 million grant to help build a new apartment complex near Bronson Methodist Hospital in downtown Kalamazoo.

Jamauri Bogan is the CEO of Bogan Developments, which is behind the project.

He said the mixed-income “B on Burdick” complex is being developed in partnership with Bronson Methodist Hospital, which is just across the street.

“85 units mixed-use with both really cool retail components to the project, and of course affordable and workforce housing. That also includes 20 units for their employees," he said.

Bogan added that the apartments will help address the housing shortage in Kalamazoo.

“It's a crisis for our local community. It's a crisis for our state. It's also a challenge, of course, for employers to attract talent when you don't have a place for them to live and don't have a place for them to live that fits the the income that they're bringing in. So this project addresses all those things.”

According to Bogan, the complex aims to house residents who make 60% of the area median income “and up," with the company hoping to begin construction on the project this summer.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
