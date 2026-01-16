With a cold snap in the forecast, Kalamazoo County offers info on warming centers

West Michigan may get very cold weather Monday, January 19th and Tuesday, January 20th. The National Weather Service says overnight temperatures may get down to zero early next week with wind chills possibly as low as -20 degrees.

Kalamazoo County is urging people to limit time outdoors on those days. Frostbite and hypothermia can develop quickly when temperatures are that cold.

There are a number of warming centers in Kalamazoo. The county government has a list that details hours, locations, eligibility and other information.

Some institutions that normally serve as warming shelters will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

