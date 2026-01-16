© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With a cold snap in the forecast, Kalamazoo County offers info on warming centers

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published January 16, 2026 at 5:28 PM EST
Picture of open, plaza-type space with a light coating of snow, clear sky, and buildings in the background including one on the right that is quite tall.
Sehvilla Mann
/
WMUK
Western Michigan University's campus on January 21, 2025.

Kalamazoo may get some very cold weather Monday and Tuesday.

West Michigan may get very cold weather Monday, January 19th and Tuesday, January 20th. The National Weather Service says overnight temperatures may get down to zero early next week with wind chills possibly as low as -20 degrees.

Kalamazoo County is urging people to limit time outdoors on those days. Frostbite and hypothermia can develop quickly when temperatures are that cold.

There are a number of warming centers in Kalamazoo. The county government has a list that details hours, locations, eligibility and other information.

Some institutions that normally serve as warming shelters will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
See stories by Sehvilla Mann