Philosopher Cornel West speaks at WMU's MLK Day celebration

Western Michigan University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration featured Cornel West as its keynote speaker.

Despite a winter storm, students, faculty and community members showed up to Western's Miller Auditorium for a speech by West. They got to hear the civil rights activist and onetime presidential candidate describe Martin Luther King, Jr. — not as a figurehead but as a living, breathing human.

“He's a mighty wave and a great river. He was a cracked vessel just like each and every one of us, but he chose to muster the courage to think critically for himself," said West.

West addresses the audience at Miller Auditorium.

His speech was a call to action, encouraging WMU students to embody the ideals of Martin Luther King Jr.

“How much heaven are you going to leave behind? Students at Western Michigan University, how much love, justice, and courage are you going to leave behind?" West said.

"My hunch is it's going to put a smile on Martin's face in the best sense. And if it doesn't, shame on you, I'm still praying for you.”

The presentation also featured a speech by WMU president Russ Kavalhuna and a dance performance to Mahalia Jackson’s rendition of “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” MLK’s favorite song.