© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Closings, cancelations and delays

Philosopher Cornel West speaks at WMU's MLK Day celebration

WMUK | By Elliot Russell
Published January 19, 2026 at 10:32 PM EST
Public intellectual and 2024 presidential candidate Cornel West addresses at Western Michigan University's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on January 19, 2026.
Public intellectual and 2024 presidential candidate Cornel West speaks at Western Michigan University's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on January 19, 2026.

The speech by the public intellectual, civil rights activist and 2024 independent presidential candidate was a call to action for WMU students.

Western Michigan University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration featured Cornel West as its keynote speaker.

Despite a winter storm, students, faculty and community members showed up to Western's Miller Auditorium for a speech by West. They got to hear the civil rights activist and onetime presidential candidate describe Martin Luther King, Jr. — not as a figurehead but as a living, breathing human.

“He's a mighty wave and a great river. He was a cracked vessel just like each and every one of us, but he chose to muster the courage to think critically for himself," said West.

West addresses the audience at Miller Auditorium.
West addresses the audience at Miller Auditorium.

His speech was a call to action, encouraging WMU students to embody the ideals of Martin Luther King Jr.

“How much heaven are you going to leave behind? Students at Western Michigan University, how much love, justice, and courage are you going to leave behind?" West said.

"My hunch is it's going to put a smile on Martin's face in the best sense. And if it doesn't, shame on you, I'm still praying for you.”

The presentation also featured a speech by WMU president Russ Kavalhuna and a dance performance to Mahalia Jackson’s rendition of “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” MLK’s favorite song.
WMUK News
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
See stories by Elliot Russell