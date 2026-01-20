© 2026 WMUK
Closings, cancelations and delays

Oshtemo Township to hear from experts on large-scale battery storage and regulation

WMUK |
Sehvilla Mann
Published January 20, 2026 at 6:01 PM EST
Man in safety vest between rows of battery storage pods, which appear light grey and are at least a few feet taller than him.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
A worker does checks on battery storage pods at Orsted's Eleven Mile Solar Center lithium-ion battery storage energy facility Feb. 29, 2024, in Coolidge, Ariz.

Oshtemo has put a moratorium on battery storage facilities while it reviews its policies.

The Oshtemo Township Planning Commission will hear from experts Thursday on large battery storage projects and their regulation in Michigan. That’s after the township received a proposal to build a battery storage facility in the area.

Oshtemo has put a hold on such projects while it reviews its ordinances, as discussed in detail on its webpage.

The Michigan Public Service Commission and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will both have presenters at the meeting. They will speak about "their agency’s role in reviewing and permitting a land use such as a battery energy storage system," according to the packet.

The presenters will also discuss Public Act 233, the 2023 Michigan law that "grants permitting authority to the Michigan Public Service Commission unless local governments adopt 'Compatible Renewable Energy Ordinances.'" That's according to the Graham Sustainability Institute at the University of Michigan, which is also set to have a staff member present at the meeting.

Members of the board, and the public, will have opportunities to comment and pose questions.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.

A proposal to build a battery facility in the township is mentioned in a recall petition against Oshtemo Township board members. Organizers are still gathering signatures and hope to get an issue on the ballot in May.
Michael Symonds
Michael Symonds joined WMUK's staff in 2023. He covers the "rural meets metro" beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK's news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats.
