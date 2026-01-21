Kalamazoo and Battle Creek airports receive state grants to monitor PFAS

Two Southwest Michigan airports received state grants last week to monitor PFAS contamination as a result of the use of PFAS-containing fire foam.

Craig Williams is the director of the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport, which received over $700,000 from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Williams said it wasn’t until 2023 that the Federal Aviation Administration provided a pathway for airports to stop using the PFAS-containing fire foam, with his airport ceasing the use of it last year.

“We got new foam. But the impacts are still there. So, we're monitoring what those are at certain stormwater outfalls around the airport and then collecting those measurements and groundwater samples from wells and outfalls around the airport.”

In addition to monitoring and testing, Williams added that funds will also go toward the removal of contaminated soil.

“It covers some of the remediation from areas that we do know have preserved PFAS concentration. So, removing that soil and making sure it's not seeping into groundwater.”

The Battle Creek Executive Airport received a $300,000 grant from EGLE, which Aviation Director Phillip Kroll said will also go toward PFAS monitoring and testing at the western end of the airport.

Both directors said there is no current risk to airport visitors or those who live nearby.

More information about the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo sites can be found on the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team's website.