WMU says US Customs and Border Protection has pulled out of an upcoming career fair

In an email statement Monday, Western Michigan University said it did not disinvite U.S. Customs and Border Protection from its upcoming career fair on February 3rd.

The statement comes after social media posts over the weekend, which called on community members to contact the university and attempt to compel it to uninvite Border Protection from the event.

WMU Spokesperson Paula Davis said that while Customs and Border Patrol had registered for the fair, it had already pulled out of next month's event before the discussion on social media.

"The University did not invite or disinvite U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The agency canceled its registration to the job fair last week. It’s not unusual for one or two organizations to cancel," Davis said in an email.

"For an explanation about this cancellation, you'd have to reach out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The agency has participated in job fairs in the past, including in 2025, 2024 and 2022."

In response to a request for comment, CBP Spokesperson Youssef Fawaz said they were looking into the reason for cancellation.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.