WMU student entrepreneurs have their shot at $100,000 in prizes this spring

Cultivate 269, an initiative launched by Kalamazoo Forward Ventures, invites student entrepreneurs to submit pitches for a competition with a total of $100,000 in prize money.

Applications are now open to all WMU students, regardless of major, and will close February 27.

The competition will announce nine finalists March 20, with five being chosen by experts and four by the public. The finalists will pitch their concepts at the Student Center April 10.

The judges’ favorite pitch will receive $75,000 and the public’s favorite pitch will receive $25,000. Students will retain full ownership of their business.

