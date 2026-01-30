© 2026 WMUK
WMU student entrepreneurs have their shot at $100,000 in prizes this spring

WMUK | By Annabella Tetner
Published January 30, 2026 at 11:45 AM EST
Libby Stefanich
An initiative launched by Kalamazoo Forward Ventures invites students with ideas for businesses to a pitch competition.

Cultivate 269, an initiative launched by Kalamazoo Forward Ventures, invites student entrepreneurs to submit pitches for a competition with a total of $100,000 in prize money.

Applications are now open to all WMU students, regardless of major, and will close February 27.

The competition will announce nine finalists March 20, with five being chosen by experts and four by the public. The finalists will pitch their concepts at the Student Center April 10.

The judges’ favorite pitch will receive $75,000 and the public’s favorite pitch will receive $25,000. Students will retain full ownership of their business.
Annabella Tetner
Annabella is an intern at WMUK. She is in her final year at Western Michigan University studying Digital Media and Journalism with minors in German and legal studies. During her free time, Annabella enjoys going to Lake Michigan to be by the water, spending time with family and friends and trying new restaurants in and around Kalamazoo.
