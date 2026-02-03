Community members ask: What if ICE comes to Kalamazoo?

Roughly 150 Kalamazoo community members filled the pews at the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday night to discuss the question: what if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement comes to Kalamazoo?

Vice Mayor Drew Duncan was one of four panelists who addressed this question and others relating to it.

He said if ICE does come to the city, residents should be ready to fight back.

“If they're renting cars and they will, find out where, circle that place, jam up the reservations, park in their parking lot, fill it up. You must obstruct,” Duncan said.

"It's time for you guys to get on some Duolingo and learn some simple Spanish phrases so we can tell our friends things like don't open your door, remain silent, don't sign anything and speak and ask for a lawyer. Those are things that we've got to learn how to say in Spanish and other languages so that we can protect our neighbors."

Panelists also addressed other concerns, like a person's legal rights when approached by ICE officers.

Michael Symonds / WMUK The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Crawlspace Theatre below the church, but had to be moved to the church itself due to the large turnout.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller reminded attendees that they can always say nothing if questioned.

"So, the things that we want people to remember is: you have a right to remain silent. Something we tell people all the time. I mean it. You have a right to remain silent," Fuller said.

"That's difficult for me to have to sit here and tell you that because as a law enforcement official, I need your cooperation when we are trying to investigate something. I need your cooperation to find out further information. But in these cases, what we're finding is the system is not working for everybody."

In addition to Duncan and Fuller, the panel included Democratic Michigan Representative Julie Rogers of Kalamazoo and ACLU organizer Lily Eggers.

Kalamazoo resident Margaret Wilson said while she didn’t have all her questions answered, she was still motivated by the large turnout at the event .

“I see such a ground swell of concern and I feel like it's coming from a place of love and a place of connection. And when we move together, we can accomplish anything.”

The event was organized by the Kalamazoo Democratic Party.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.