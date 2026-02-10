© 2026 WMUK
Kalamazoo Township trustees censure treasurer again after $4 million transfer

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published February 10, 2026 at 4:36 PM EST
A wooden cutout of Kalamazoo Township hangs in Kalamazoo Township Hall. Its a jagged, disconnected map, trancing the boundaries of the township, with its many roads etched into the map. Three black chairs and mics can be seen below the map, cut off by the camera.
Sehvilla Mann
/
WMUK
A wooden cutout of Kalamazoo Township hangs in Kalamazoo Township Hall

Township officials claim Treasure Sherine Miller transferred millions in tax revenue from the township's checking account without approval from leadership.

The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees voted to once again censure the township’s Treasurer on Monday.

According to the resolution, Treasurer Sherine Miller transferred $4 million from the township’s checking account to a township money market account on February 3rd, without notifying or consulting with leadership or staff.

The document added that this move violated the township's financial policies and a previous censure placed on Miller by trustees in January, which limited her access to K Township’s hall, financial systems and staff.

The board approved the resolution 4-1, with only Miller voting against it.
Trustees Ashley Glass and Clara Robinson were absent from Monday's meeting.

Under the second censure, Treasurer Miller will be removed as an administrator on the township’s bank accounts and any banking agreements made during Miller’s term will need to be approved by the Township Superintendent and Clerk.

Despite the censure, Miller will remain on the township board and in her position as treasurer.

Since she is an elected official, Miller can only be removed from these positions by a recall vote or her own resignation.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
