WMU trustees expected to vote Thursday on transfer of Asylum Lake stewardship to Kalamazoo County

WMUK | By Elliot Russell
Published February 11, 2026 at 6:10 PM EST
Asylum Lake Preserve in spring. Bare trees in the marsh area surrounded by green trees.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Asylum Lake Preserve in spring.

The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will vote on a proposal to transfer stewardship, and possibly eventually full control, of Asylum Lake to the county.

Western Michigan University trustees are set to vote Thursday, February 12 on taking steps toward transferring stewardship and potentially ownership of Asylum Lake Preserve to the Kalamazoo County parks system.

The transfer would not take place immediately, but the board vote would allow WMU to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the county. That would allow the parties to formally negotiate an agreement on day-to-day operations and possibly seek state legislation to transfer Asylum Lake to the county sometime down the road.

As the proposal notes, "The Preserve must be used as a passive-use recreation area through a legislative act by the State of Michigan in 1976 when stewardship was transferred to the University."

According to the board proposal, the preserve would still be used, quote, “solely for public park, recreation, and open space purposes.” It also says that access to the preserve will remain free for all.

In a statement to the campus community, WMU president Russ Kavalhuna said Western will still have access to Asylum Lake for educational and research purposes.
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
