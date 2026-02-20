Western Michigan University sees a drop in international graduate enrollment

Recent data from Western Michigan University shows a 21% decrease in international graduate student enrollment.

The data compares figures from Spring 2025 to this spring.

Rosemary Max is the associate vice president of the Haenicke Institute for Global Education at WMU. She mentioned uncertainty around graduate students' options for working in the country post-graduation as one possible factor in the decrease.

Work opportunity after graduation is a crucial part of the allure of studying in the US, according to Max. However, in November, Forbes reported that the Department of Homeland Security had proposed a rule to limit Optional Practical Training. OPT authorizes international students to work in the United States after completing their studies.

“The proposed rule will better align practical training to the goals and objectives of the program while providing more clarity to the public,” according to the rules abstract. “The proposed rule will amend existing regulations to address fraud and national security concerns, protect U.S. workers from being displaced by foreign nationals, and enhance the Student and Exchange Visitor Program’s capacity to oversee the program.”

It is a 12-month program; however, science, technology, engineering and mathematic graduates can apply for a 24-month extension.

“I think a lot of graduate students are reevaluating that and looking to go to places in other countries where they would still have that opportunity,” Max said, referring to possible OPT changes.

Despite the uncertainty about the future of OPT, WMU is developing a three-year recruitment plan for international students, according to Max.

“It will be difficult over the next couple of years, but we’re looking forward to putting together a strategy that will continue to bring these wonderful kids to our campus,” she said.

Over the past couple months, WMU has also heard from current international students who found out nationals from their country were banned from the United States, according to Max. If they went home for break, they would not be able to return.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions with those students to try to reassure them that we’re welcoming community and we want them and we value them at Western,” Max said.

Max said the United States has been a destination for international students, adding that she hopes that does not change.