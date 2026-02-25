WMU College of Aviation will receive $819,000 in federal funding

WMU’s College of Aviation will be granted $819,000 as a part of a recent federal appropriation.

According to a statement from Western, the money will be used to purchase new equipment and software such as maintenance training simulators and cockpit electronic trainers. Aviation dean Raymond Thompson indicated the money will help Western increase the number of qualified aircraft technicians it graduates.

The statement cited a Boeing study that found the world will need hundreds of thousands of new pilots and aircraft technicians in the next 20 years.