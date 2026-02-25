© 2026 WMUK
WMU College of Aviation will receive $819,000 in federal funding

WMUK | By Elliot Russell
Published February 25, 2026 at 5:13 PM EST
A student pilot in a small blue and white airplane practices touch and go landings and takeoffs at Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport in front of a red and white mandatory instruction sign.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
An airplane at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport. WMUK altered the tail number on the aircraft to avoid identifying the pilot.

The money will help the aviation school buy new equipment, which in turn will help it increase the number of qualified graduates for various positions.

WMU’s College of Aviation will be granted $819,000 as a part of a recent federal appropriation.

According to a statement from Western, the money will be used to purchase new equipment and software such as maintenance training simulators and cockpit electronic trainers. Aviation dean Raymond Thompson indicated the money will help Western increase the number of qualified aircraft technicians it graduates.

The statement cited a Boeing study that found the world will need hundreds of thousands of new pilots and aircraft technicians in the next 20 years.
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
