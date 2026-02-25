Black Bear Sports Group buys ice arenas in Hudsonville and Holland

Black Bear Sports Group, the private-equity sponsored owner of Wings West in Texas Township, announced today that it’s purchasing two more West Michigan ice arenas.

WMUK previously reported that Black Bear allegedly plans to raise costs for ice user groups at Wings West, and that Scott Branovan, its Michigan regional director, has been sued five times over his business practices.

Now, the company is purchasing two more arenas: Griff’s Georgetown in Hudsonville and Griff’s Icehouse West in Holland. In a press release, Black Bear said that it will be renovating both locations without interruption to the hockey season.

According to a report published last year by investigative news outlet The Lever, Black Bear has charged groups that use its facilities premiums for services like insurance and game streaming.