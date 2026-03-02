West Michigan Congressional representatives respond to US war with Iran

Several West Michigan Congress members issued statements over the weekend on the U.S. going to war against Iran.

In a post on his Facebook page, Republican Bill Huizenga, who represents Michigan’s 4th Congressional District, called the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei an “opportunity” for the Iranian people.

"Iran has been and still is the leading state sponsor of terror. The Iranian Regime cannot obtain nuclear weapons or the delivery systems capable of striking the United States or our assets around the world," Huizenga said in his statement.

"America seeks a peaceful and prosperous Iran where freedom can take hold and the seeds of economic opportunity can grow. The death of Ali Khamenei presents an opportunity the Iranian people have not had in generations."

Huizenga also called on congressional Democrats to stop blocking funding to the Department of Homeland Security.

"While this seismic event will have ramifications throughout the Middle East and across the globe, Congressional Democrats should end their blockade on funding for the Department of Homeland Security. We need all agencies within DHS fully operational at this time including TSA and the United States Coast Guard."

Democrats say DHS needs to change rules for immigration agents before they’ll get on board with funding the agency.

Huizenga did not reply to a request to comment on whether he would vote for a war powers resolution to stop President Trump from further military action against Iran without Congressional approval.

Republican Representative John Moolenaar of Michigan's 2nd District also condemned the Iranian regime.

"For nearly five decades, the regime has targeted Americans and our allies, oppressed its people, funded terrorist activity, and sought to develop a nuclear weapon," Representative Moolenar said in his statement.

"President Trump gave the Ayatollah a clear warning: dismantle your missile program or face further destruction. The regime ignored those warnings with plans to develop an ICBM that could reach the United States."

Republican 5th district Representative Tim Walberg and Democratic 3rd district Representative Hillary Scholten also condemned the regime.

However, Scholten also criticized President Trump for launching the war without Congressional approval.

"The Constitution vests in Congress the authority to declare war, providing accountability in decisions of such consequence. We can and must respond to the Iranian regime with resolve, while

upholding the rule of law," Scholten said in her statement.

"In the coming days, the Administration must provide classified briefings detailing the basis for these actions and their objectives, scope, and risks, as well as the plan for the future."

On Sunday, in a separate post from his direct remarks on Iran, Walberg quoted the Bible in a Facebook post, writing that God “gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.