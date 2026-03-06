Berrien County's health department warns about 7-OH, an opioid found in some kratom products

On February 25th, the Berrien County Health Department warned residents against using products that contain 7-OH, a potent opioid that can be derived from an herbal extract called kratom. It can be sold on its own or added to kratom products.

7-OH "is now being mixed in health supplements and drinks and energy drinks and it's sold as kind of this natural product and it actually has a lot of significant health effects," BCHD Medical Director Dr. Jonathan Beyer said.

Beyer elaborated on the effects of products containing high amounts of 7-OH.

"They can cause things like anxiety, depression, some G.I. issues and addiction. And when you try to stop it, it can actually cause withdrawal symptoms."

He said people can overdose on 7-OH products as well, adding that they can be even more dangerous when mixed with alcohol or benzodiazepines.

These products are especially dangerous because they are easy to find, according to Beyer. They can be found in many gas stations and smoke shops throughout the state.

“In the state of Michigan, there are no restrictions on it. So, it's available to anyone who can purchase them at any of these stores as opposed to Indiana where it's illegal," Beyer said.

"They can be bought like Coca-Cola."

But there are efforts to change this.

Proposed ban

Republican State Representative Cam Cavitt of Cheboygan introduced legislation February 19 to ban kratom and 7-OH.

"They market these things such as weight loss, energy and they're just opioids and, if it's going to be an opioid, we should treat it like an opioid and it should be either regulated or banned," he said.

He added that kratom products don't just pose a risk to adults, but also for children, as there are no age limits on who can buy them.

"Children can access that and we're seeing large amounts of that happening. Children becoming hooked on these things being put in rehabs," Cavitt said.

"They market it to kids. They make it in flavors like cotton candy, they put it in gummies or candy, hard candies."

Kratom products have been linked to overdose deaths in the state, according to Cavitt, including the 2023 death of 27-year-old Dakota Herrera.

“He started drinking those and his mother noticed a difference. He thought they gave him energy. And really, he's just stoned on opioid— an opioid product. And eventually it took his life.”

Oakland County Chief Medical Examiner Ljubisa Dragovic confirmed Herrera's death was caused by mitragynine intoxication.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, mitragynine is one of the two major psychoactive ingredients in kratom, along with 7-OH.

Dragovic added that the medical examiner's office has seen "a number" of other overdose deaths related to kratom products.

