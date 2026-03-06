Protests against the U.S.-Iran War to take place in Southwest Michigan

A Kalamazoo anti-war group has held many peace demonstrations on Sundays in downtown Kalamazoo. This week the protest will focus on the United States’ new war with Iran.

From noon to 1 p.m. on March 8, the Kalamazoo Non-violent Opponents of War will protest the war in Iran in front of the Federal Building on Michigan Avenue.

KNOW Representative Daniel Smith said that ever since the U.S. attacked Iran about a week ago, on Feb. 28, people have been asking his group if they’ll hold a protest.

He said he hopes Sunday’s event will make those voices heard.

“People can gain a feeling that they're not alone and their voice matters. And we are concerned about our neighbors, our friends who are involved and who are in harm's way.”

An anti-Trump group based in Paw Paw is also hosting an Iran protest, but it will take place a week from tomorrow, on March 14.

The demonstration will be held at Kalamazoo Street and East Michigan Avenue in the village's downtown, beginning at 11 am.

Indivisible Paw Paw spokesperson Ann Burch said the theme of the protest is “healthcare not warfare," adding that the money the U.S. is spending on the war in Iran would be better spent elsewhere.

“Think of all the money, all the good that would do for the people of the United States. In terms of health care, in terms of lowering housing cost or making housing more accessible for people because there's a huge shortage there.”

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.