Iranian-linked group takes credit for Stryker hack

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published March 11, 2026 at 3:37 PM EDT
A tall building sits in front of a small smattering of short dark-orange-brown leafed trees. The building appears to be mostly glass, except for a see through metal mesh that climbs up the front of the facility, with "Stryker" sitting at the top of the mesh in black letters. Dark gray clouds cover the sky, denoting the rainy weather.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
The Stryker World Headquarters in Portage, MI.

An Iranian-affiliated hacker group has taken credit for a cyberattack against Portage based medical technology company Stryker.

The group, known as Handala, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday morning claiming that it wiped over 200,000 Stryker systems, servers and mobile devices, adding that it had extracted 50 terabytes of “critical data.”

The statement posted by Handala on X, which cuts off part of the response.
The statement posted by Handala on X, which cuts off part of the response.

Handala said the attack was in response to strikes against the Minab school, or the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school, in Iran on February 28th, which killed 175 students and staff.

According to a report from the New York Times, preliminary findings of a U.S. military investigation blame the United States for the attack.

However, President Trump has said Iran is responsible for the strike on the school.

NPR previously reported on a video that appeared to show a U.S. cruise missile striking the compound that included the school.

In their statement, the hacker group also claimed that Stryker offices in 79 countries were forced to close due to the group’s actions.

While not confirming the attack, a memo sent to WMUK by an anonymous Stryker employee stated that employees are advised not to connect to the company’s network.

