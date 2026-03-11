Iranian-linked group takes credit for Stryker hack

An Iranian-affiliated hacker group has taken credit for a cyberattack against Portage based medical technology company Stryker.

The group, known as Handala, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday morning claiming that it wiped over 200,000 Stryker systems, servers and mobile devices, adding that it had extracted 50 terabytes of “critical data.”

The statement posted by Handala on X, which cuts off part of the response.

Handala said the attack was in response to strikes against the Minab school, or the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school, in Iran on February 28th, which killed 175 students and staff.

According to a report from the New York Times, preliminary findings of a U.S. military investigation blame the United States for the attack.

However, President Trump has said Iran is responsible for the strike on the school.

NPR previously reported on a video that appeared to show a U.S. cruise missile striking the compound that included the school.

In their statement, the hacker group also claimed that Stryker offices in 79 countries were forced to close due to the group’s actions.

While not confirming the attack, a memo sent to WMUK by an anonymous Stryker employee stated that employees are advised not to connect to the company’s network.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.