Packages of "tiny notes" discovered at Kalamazoo County Democrats HQ, leads to bomb squad call

Kalamazoo County Democratic Party leaders discovered a suspicious package Saturday morning, leading to the closure of South Westnedge Avenue between Whites Road and Denway Drive, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

"We came in to open up the office for a volunteer training, we found a suspicious package by the front door. We called law enforcement. They they came out and started investigating," Party Chair Justin Mendoza said.

Initially, law enforcement told them to shelter in place. So, Mendoza said they continued their plans for volunteer training.

"And then we were told to evacuate when they brought in the bomb squad and investigated further. There were two packages found."

But just after 1 pm, Mendoza said they were cleared to return.

"We just got the all-clear. Packages had some small notes in them," Mendoza said.

"They're still reading them to see if there's any threat or anything there, but, the packages were just full of tiny notes."

While there was no bomb, Mendoza added that the incident still had its effects on party members.

"It was really, of course, jarring and disrupting to have to leave and scary for the folks who were there. But I think in this current environment, it just is a reminder to be vigilant and report things that are suspicious and just be careful."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.