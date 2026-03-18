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Kalamazoo city commission votes to proceed with Howard Street crosswalk overhaul

WMUK | By Elliot Russell
Published March 18, 2026 at 1:38 PM EDT
Maple Street Magnet School for the Arts in winter.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Maple Street Magnet School for the Arts is a middle school located on Maple Street in Kalamazoo.

Advocates say the planned design would provide a safer footpath between Maple Street Magnet School and the Vine neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo city commission voted during a meeting Monday night to build a new Howard Street crosswalk.

City engineers argue the re-designed crosswalk would allow residents of the Vine neighborhood to safely walk to Maple Street Magnet School for the Arts. Though the plan has not been finalized, it currently includes flashing lights, a pedestrian island in the middle of Howard Street, and reducing part of the road from four to three lanes. They say these features would encourage reduced speeds as drivers approach the crosswalk.

This is not the plan that the city proposed in 2020, which residents criticized for not reflecting their needs. According to the city’s memo, the new design was created with input from the school district and the Vine Neighborhood Association.

As a part of the Safe Routes to School program, the redesign would be jointly funded by Michigan’s transportation department and the city. The grant will also fund the construction of new sidewalks near Winchell Elementary School.
WMUK News
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
See stories by Elliot Russell