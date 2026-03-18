Kalamazoo city commission votes to proceed with Howard Street crosswalk overhaul

The Kalamazoo city commission voted during a meeting Monday night to build a new Howard Street crosswalk.

City engineers argue the re-designed crosswalk would allow residents of the Vine neighborhood to safely walk to Maple Street Magnet School for the Arts. Though the plan has not been finalized, it currently includes flashing lights, a pedestrian island in the middle of Howard Street, and reducing part of the road from four to three lanes. They say these features would encourage reduced speeds as drivers approach the crosswalk.

This is not the plan that the city proposed in 2020, which residents criticized for not reflecting their needs. According to the city’s memo, the new design was created with input from the school district and the Vine Neighborhood Association.

As a part of the Safe Routes to School program, the redesign would be jointly funded by Michigan’s transportation department and the city. The grant will also fund the construction of new sidewalks near Winchell Elementary School.