© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Portage considers changing its zoning rules to make room for more housing

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published March 18, 2026 at 12:47 PM EDT
A large sign marks the location of Portage City Hall. On the left side of the sign, stakes of rectangular cut stones build up to the top. A majority of the middle and right of the sign is taken up by a large blue segment that reads "City Hall," with "Portage" and its motto "A Natural Place to Move" sitting below the sign in that order.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
The Portage City Hall sign sits alongside the road on South Westnedge Avenue.

The city's planning commission invites community feedback at a meeting Thursday evening.

Portage is considering changing its zoning standards as it seeks to meet a need for more housing. That's as the city takes a wider look at its zoning codes for both residential and commercial areas.

The city’s planning commission invites residents, property owners and developers to share their thoughts at a public hearing Thursday at 7 pm, at Portage City Hall.

Residents can also submit comments online.

The planning commission will consider proposed changes that include allowing smaller lots and narrower streets to make more room for new homes.

According to a statement from the city, it has also proposed "creating an incentive for preserving natural areas or green space in larger new developments by providing flexibility to cluster homes and use a variety of low-density housing types."

The Portage City Council will consider any recommendations from the planning board.

Portage plans to turn to potential changes in commercial and mixed-use zoning later this year.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds