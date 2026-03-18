Portage considers changing its zoning rules to make room for more housing

Portage is considering changing its zoning standards as it seeks to meet a need for more housing. That's as the city takes a wider look at its zoning codes for both residential and commercial areas.

The city’s planning commission invites residents, property owners and developers to share their thoughts at a public hearing Thursday at 7 pm, at Portage City Hall.

Residents can also submit comments online.

The planning commission will consider proposed changes that include allowing smaller lots and narrower streets to make more room for new homes.

According to a statement from the city, it has also proposed "creating an incentive for preserving natural areas or green space in larger new developments by providing flexibility to cluster homes and use a variety of low-density housing types."

The Portage City Council will consider any recommendations from the planning board.

Portage plans to turn to potential changes in commercial and mixed-use zoning later this year.

