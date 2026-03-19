Power outage hits WMU campus, takes WMUK off the air

At least some parts of Western Michigan University's main campus lost power Thursday. The outage knocked WMUK's main channel, 102.1 FM off the air, as well as the classical service, 89.9 FM. It happened shortly after 9 am.

WMUK is working to restore service as quickly as possible.

At 9:39 am WMU sent an alert to the campus community that "except for essential services, all Kalamazoo campuses are closed and classes are cancelled today." A recorded telephone message said the closure was due to the power outage.

This story will be updated as the station gathers more information.