WMU men's basketball has a new head coach

Western Michigan University says the school has hired a new men’s basketball coach. Kahil Fennell has been the head coach of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. He had a record of 35-29 over two seasons. The Vaqueros won only six games the season before Fennell took over. He was recently named a finalist for the Ben Jobe Award for the top minority coach in Division One basketball.

In a news release from Western, Fennell is described as “one of the rising leaders in college basketball.” Western Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae said that in the search for a new men’s basketball coach, Fennell’s “track record of recruiting, developing and connecting with student-athletes stood out, and his vision and leadership acumen was unmatched.”

Before becoming the head coach at UTRGV, Fennell was an assistant coach at Brigham Young University, the University of Louisville and Portland State University.

Western fired Dwayne Stephens as men’s basketball coach on March 8th. The Broncos had a record of 42-84 during Stephens’ four seasons as head coach.

