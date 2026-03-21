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WMU men's basketball has a new head coach

WMUK | By Gordon Evans
Published March 21, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT
Texas Rio Grande Valley head coach Kahil Fennell talks with his team in the huddle during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)
Craig Pessman
/
AP
Texas Rio Grande Valley head coach Kahil Fennell talks with his team in the huddle during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Champaign, Ill.

Kahil Fennell comes to WMU from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Western Michigan University says the school has hired a new men’s basketball coach. Kahil Fennell has been the head coach of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. He had a record of 35-29 over two seasons. The Vaqueros won only six games the season before Fennell took over. He was recently named a finalist for the Ben Jobe Award for the top minority coach in Division One basketball.

In a news release from Western, Fennell is described as “one of the rising leaders in college basketball.” Western Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae said that in the search for a new men’s basketball coach, Fennell’s “track record of recruiting, developing and connecting with student-athletes stood out, and his vision and leadership acumen was unmatched.”

Before becoming the head coach at UTRGV, Fennell was an assistant coach at Brigham Young University, the University of Louisville and Portland State University.

Western fired Dwayne Stephens as men’s basketball coach on March 8th. The Broncos had a record of 42-84 during Stephens’ four seasons as head coach.
WMUK News
Gordon Evans
Gordon Evans became WMUK's Content Director in 2019 after more than 20 years as an anchor, host and reporter. A 1990 graduate of Michigan State, he began work at WMUK in 1996.
See stories by Gordon Evans