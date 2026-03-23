Comstock trustees will discuss whether the township's supervisor can continue to sell alcohol

The Comstock Charter Township Board is set to discuss a complaint against the township's supervisor on Tuesday. The complaint claims he cannot sell alcohol and hold office at the same time.

The complaint, filed last month, alleges that Supervisor Ben Martin is violating a township law.

The ordinance states that any members of Comstock’s board cannot have an “interest” in the “manufacture for sale or distribution of alcoholic liquor.”

Michael Symonds / WMUK A sign advertises Tuesday's special meeting of the Comstock Charter Township Board

Martin’s business, Soil Friends, brews and sells hard cider. In a post on Facebook, Soil Friends slammed the investigation.

"Public time and resources are being spent pursuing a political vendetta and witch hunt rather than doing the basic research needed to understand how state-issued winemaker licenses are regulated," Soil Friends' post read.

The township rescheduled the meeting and moved it to Comstock High School to accommodate an expected large turnout.

The hearing will begin at 6pm.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.