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Comstock trustees will discuss whether the township's supervisor can continue to sell alcohol

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:46 PM EDT
Gray clouds hang over a long brick building, the center of which sticks out with its almost tent-like peak. "Comstock Charter Township" is written on the peaked front of the building in silver letters, along with the blue and gray logo. Three flags, one of which is clearly the American flag, sit on poles to the right of the image.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Comstock Charter Township hall in Comstock Township, MI

A local ordinance appears to bar elected officials from selling alcohol while in office. Township officials expect a crowd at the rescheduled meeting.

The Comstock Charter Township Board is set to discuss a complaint against the township's supervisor on Tuesday. The complaint claims he cannot sell alcohol and hold office at the same time.

The complaint, filed last month, alleges that Supervisor Ben Martin is violating a township law.

The ordinance states that any members of Comstock’s board cannot have an “interest” in the “manufacture for sale or distribution of alcoholic liquor.”

A sign advertises Tuesday's special meeting of the Comstock Charter Township Board
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
A sign advertises Tuesday's special meeting of the Comstock Charter Township Board

Martin’s business, Soil Friends, brews and sells hard cider. In a post on Facebook, Soil Friends slammed the investigation.

"Public time and resources are being spent pursuing a political vendetta and witch hunt rather than doing the basic research needed to understand how state-issued winemaker licenses are regulated," Soil Friends' post read.

The township rescheduled the meeting and moved it to Comstock High School to accommodate an expected large turnout.

The hearing will begin at 6pm.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds