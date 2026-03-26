Portage hits 'pause' on data centers and BESS facilities

As data center proposals continue to pop up across Michigan and the country, the Portage City Council has approved a moratorium. It lasts through the end of 2026.

Data centers power artificial intelligence applications and often use large amounts of water and electricity.

Cheryl Lathrop told the council her energy bills are already too high, even without a data center.

“Last month, my energy usage was 37% less than an energy-efficient home. Yet, my energy bill was just shy of $145,” Lathrop said.

Lathrop worried that families would not be able to afford energy costs if there was not a moratorium.

“I can't imagine what a family, where they have two to four children, what they're paying for their utility rates if I'm paying just shy of $145, when I don't use hardly any energy. If our energy bills skyrocket, people aren't going to be able to pay their energy cost,” Lathrop said.

The moratorium also applies to Battery Energy Storage Systems, which help to stabilize the electrical grid and supply power regardless of fluctuations.

Some residents expressed fire concerns over BESS facilities. However, proponents of BESS say current safety rules have mitigated the risk of fires.