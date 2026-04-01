Governor Whitmer asks President Trump to declare the March 6 tornadoes a major disaster

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has asked President Donald Trump to declare the March 6th tornadoes that swept through Southwest Michigan a major disaster.

In a statement Wednesday, the governor noted that the tornadoes killed four people. They also damaged homes, businesses, cars and trees across Cass, St. Joseph and Branch Counties.

"As we wrap our arms around the affected communities, we are requesting federal assistance to ensure those affected have the resources they need to recover. Let’s keep working together to keep people safe and help Michiganders rebuild," Whitmer said.

The statement included support for the request from Democratic Michigan Senator Gary Peters; Fifth District Republican Congressman Tim Walberg, who represents many of the affected areas; and Michigan State Police director Col. James F. Grady II, who is also the state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Whitmer said a presidential disaster declaration would help communities rebuild. Assistance could include grants for home repairs and low-interest loans for uninsured property lost in the storms.

The governor’s statement said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will review the state’s request. Ultimately it’s up to the president to decide whether to declare a major disaster.