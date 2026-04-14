Governor Whitmer helps break ground on affordable housing facility for people in recovery

Governor Whitmer was one of many officials who broke ground on an affordable housing project in the Edison Neighborhood on Tuesday.

Whitmer was joined by other local and state leaders, including Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson and Matt Hollander with Edison Community Partners, one of the groups behind the project.

The planned affordable housing facility aims to offer 48 housing units to individuals recovering from opioid and other drug addictions.

Whitmer said the facility, when opened, will benefit many local Michiganders.

“Housing saves lives. It helps people in recovery get back on their feet and stay there,” Whitmer said.

Michael Symonds / WMUK Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer breaks ground on the William Schma House alongside other state and local officials in the Edison Neighborhood.

Whitmer also touched on a few of the benefits residents can expect to see.

“Residents will enjoy a wrap-around support, 40 hours a week of recovery services, group and individual therapy, walking trails and even a community garden," Whitmer said.

"And thanks to support from MSHDA, no resident will pay more than a third of their income toward rent.”

Though the facility was originally named Kalrecovery, Matt Hollander with Edison Community Partners announced that it would now be named the William Schma House, after a Michigan judge who established the first women’s drug court in the United States.

Phil Roos, Director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, also announced that EGLE awarded a $1 million grant to support the affordable housing facility.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.