Severe storms knock down trees and powerlines in Otsego

Heavy rainfall and strong winds swept through Allegan County late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The storm damaged homes and left many people without power overnight in Otsego.

City Manager Aaron Mitchell said the wind and rain knocked down a number of trees and powerlines, but he added that it could have been worse.

“When it comes to like damages to the residential, houses, there's only a handful. It seems like a lot of downed trees. However, it seems like by the grace of God, they missed the houses.”

Mitchell added that the storm also took out power across much of the city, but some service was back by early Wednesday morning.

“We thought that'd be down for quite a while, but that was up and going, which helped our downtown businesses. They were able to provide breakfast because, you know, a lot of people don't have power.”

Mitchell said Otsego also saw flooding on some roads. It’s receded, but he noted the city is expected to get more rain throughout the week.

Kalamazoo West Crosstown Parkway area

Some Kalamazoo businesses in low areas near downtown had ponds in their parking lots on Wednesday, after heavy rainfall hit Kalamazoo.

Stacy Vest is with Open Doors, a nonprofit located in a business complex on South Rose Street.

“I've worked in this building for 12 years now, and I've seen various levels of this type of flooding. And so, when I pulled in, I was not surprised," Vest said.

"My first thought actually was like, ‘Oh, okay, it's not as bad as I thought it was going to be.’”

Vest said Open Doors itself did not flood.

Like Otsego, Kalamazoo is likely to get more rain this week.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.