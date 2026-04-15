This time of year can be like Christmas for backyard birders, with a gift in every tree or shrub

It’s time. The annual spring migration brings brightly colored songbirds to Southwest Michigan. But many of those species won’t be here for long before they continue moving north.

Lisa Duke is the Sanctuary Manager at the Kellogg Bird Sanctuary in Augusta. She said it’s easier than ever for people to track the migration. Duke said the power of the internet makes it possible for people to contribute data wherever they’re standing. With tools like eBird and iNaturalist, birders can share what they’re seeing in real time, so others can anticipate the arrival of vibrant songbirds and hummingbirds.

Duke said it helps people to know when to put out bird feeders. Last summer’s avian influenza outbreak saw many backyard birders remove feeders to help reduce spread of the virus. Duke said that isn’t necessary. She said it’s more important to make sure backyard feeders are stocked with good-quality seed that isn’t moldy or left over from last fall. Duke does recommend people sterilize their feeders once every two weeks.

This year the Kellogg Bird Sanctuary celebrates its 100th anniversary. It was created to help restore populations of Canada geese in the upper Midwest. The species had been over-hunted; it may be hard to believe today, but had become rare in the region. Today, the sanctuary hosts frequent hikes during the spring migration to help beginner and experienced birders identify the various species that are passing through.

Duke said the clock is ticking; by early June the big peak of migratory flocks is mostly done. So she suggests you’re better get outside sooner rather than later.

