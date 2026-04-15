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This time of year can be like Christmas for backyard birders, with a gift in every tree or shrub

WMUK | By Brian O'Keefe
Published April 15, 2026 at 10:47 AM EDT
a solitary Canada Goose standing on the shore of a small lake
By permission
/
Kellogg Bird Sanctuary
The Kellogg Bird Sanctuary was founded 100 years ago with the goal of restoring populations of Canada geese. The species had been over-hunted and had become a rare sight across the upper Midwest.

As migratory birds pass through Michigan, internet tools have made them easier than ever to track.

It’s time. The annual spring migration brings brightly colored songbirds to Southwest Michigan. But many of those species won’t be here for long before they continue moving north.

Lisa Duke is the Sanctuary Manager at the Kellogg Bird Sanctuary in Augusta. She said it’s easier than ever for people to track the migration. Duke said the power of the internet makes it possible for people to contribute data wherever they’re standing. With tools like eBird and iNaturalist, birders can share what they’re seeing in real time, so others can anticipate the arrival of vibrant songbirds and hummingbirds.

Duke said it helps people to know when to put out bird feeders.  Last summer’s avian influenza outbreak saw many backyard birders remove feeders to help reduce spread of the virus. Duke said that isn’t necessary. She said it’s more important to make sure backyard feeders are stocked with good-quality seed that isn’t moldy or left over from last fall. Duke does recommend people sterilize their feeders once every two weeks.

This year the Kellogg Bird Sanctuary celebrates its 100th anniversary. It was created to help restore populations of Canada geese in the upper Midwest. The species had been over-hunted; it may be hard to believe today, but had become rare in the region. Today, the sanctuary hosts frequent hikes during the spring migration to help beginner and experienced birders identify the various species that are passing through.

Duke said the clock is ticking; by early June the big peak of migratory flocks is mostly done. So she suggests you’re better get outside sooner rather than later.
WMUK News
Brian O'Keefe
Brian comes to WMUK after spending nearly 30 years as News Director of a public radio station in the Chicago area. Brian grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and attended Western Kentucky University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting. He started working in public radio while at WKU; and has worked in radio news for more than 35 years. Brian lives on a quiet lake in Barry County with his wife and three dogs. Thanks to his Kentucky roots, he’s an avid collector of bourbon and other varieties of whiskey. Above all else, Brian considers himself a story teller and looks forward to sharing southwest Michigan stories with WMUK’s listeners.
See stories by Brian O'Keefe