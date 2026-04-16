The Moral Courage Workshop is coming to WMU

Irshad Manji's campaign to create "moral courage" is a direct response to the reaction to her first book, "What’s Wrong With Islam." The book was banned in many Muslim countries.

Manji said the way she argued for reforms in the Islamic community stoked angry responses, and created anxiety that resulted in a personal health crisis. In the wake of that mental and physical breakdown, Manji said she realized there was another way to have difficult and complex conversations.

She said she sees "Moral Courage" as a recognition that multiple points of view can co-exist. Manji encourages workshop participants to find a way to respect the "other" without giving up their own point of view.

WMUK’s Brian O’Keefe spoke with Manji as she prepares to teach moral courage at Western Michigan University this fall.