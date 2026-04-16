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The Moral Courage Workshop is coming to WMU

WMUK | By Brian O'Keefe
Published April 16, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT
participants in a panel discussion address a crowd of workshop participants
Courtesy photo
/
Western Michigan University
Author Irshad Manji (center) leads a conversation about creating the "moral courage" to have difficult conversations

Author and communication educator Irshad Manji discussed her communication philosophy and a workshop planned to be held at Western Michigan University this fall.

Irshad Manji's campaign to create "moral courage" is a direct response to the reaction to her first book, "What’s Wrong With Islam." The book was banned in many Muslim countries.

Manji said the way she argued for reforms in the Islamic community stoked angry responses, and created anxiety that resulted in a personal health crisis. In the wake of that mental and physical breakdown, Manji said she realized there was another way to have difficult and complex conversations.

She said she sees "Moral Courage" as a recognition that multiple points of view can co-exist. Manji encourages workshop participants to find a way to respect the "other" without giving up their own point of view.

WMUK’s Brian O’Keefe spoke with Manji as she prepares to teach moral courage at Western Michigan University this fall.

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Brian O'Keefe
Brian comes to WMUK after spending nearly 30 years as News Director of a public radio station in the Chicago area. Brian grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and attended Western Kentucky University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting. He started working in public radio while at WKU; and has worked in radio news for more than 35 years. Brian lives on a quiet lake in Barry County with his wife and three dogs. Thanks to his Kentucky roots, he’s an avid collector of bourbon and other varieties of whiskey. Above all else, Brian considers himself a story teller and looks forward to sharing southwest Michigan stories with WMUK’s listeners.
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