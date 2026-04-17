Kalamazoo city and county declare flooding state of emergency

Kalamazoo County, and the city of Kalamazoo, both declared a state of emergency Friday in response to widespread damage and property loss due to flooding.

In a statement, the city said multiple homes have experienced basement flooding due to prolonged rainfall. Some streets have also flooded.

The city added that the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Department of Public Services are on the ground assisting residents.

With additional rain expected in the coming days, the city and county governments are encouraging residents to check their basements and homes for water.

City residents are asked to report any flooding through an online survey.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Services is also distributing sandbags at the Northside Association for Community Development, Douglass Community Association, and the Edison Neighborhood Association to help city residents reduce the risk of flooding.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.