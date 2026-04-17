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Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating a shooting in the Vine Neighborhood

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published April 17, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT
The Davis Street Park in Kalamazoo's Vine Neighborhood.
Sehvilla Mann
/
WMUK
The Davis Street Park in Kalamazoo's Vine Neighborhood on April 21, 2023.

KDPS is asking residents to avoid the area near Davis Street park as it investigates.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting at the Davis Street Park in Kalamazoo's Vine Neighborhood today.

This is according to a Facebook post from KDPS.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.

The post did not say if anyone was killed or injured, nor did it say if anyone had been arrested.

KDPS has not responded to a request for comment.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds