Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating a shooting in the Vine Neighborhood

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting at the Davis Street Park in Kalamazoo's Vine Neighborhood today.

This is according to a Facebook post from KDPS.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.

The post did not say if anyone was killed or injured, nor did it say if anyone had been arrested.

KDPS has not responded to a request for comment.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.