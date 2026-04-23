Albion College lockdown lifted after individuals detained by police

Albion schools and Albion College in Calhoun County went on lockdown Thursday morning.

According to Albion Department of Public Safety Chief Aaron Phipps, this was due to police looking for an armed juvenile.

Phipps said while the suspect was never spotted at the college, he was seen heading in the direction of campus, prompting the lockdown.

Albion schools also went on lockdown, and law enforcement issued shelter-in-place advisories for city residents.

Albion Public Safety gave the all-clear around 1pm after two suspects were detained, according Chief Phipps. He added that the incident is still being investigated.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.